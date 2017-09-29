Stuff Gadget Awards 2017: Vote for the Readers' Gadget of the Year

Only the best gadgets win a Stuff Award, but only the absolute bestest of the best win the coveted Gadget of the Year Award.

This year, as with every year, we're letting you pick your own favourite - and what a shortlist we've got this time round.

Maybe you'll go for a smartphone - after all, use you probably love yours more dearly than life itself. In which case you'll want to go for the Samsung Galaxy S8. Or maybe your head's more turned by innovation: look no further than the clever Lego Boost robot, or the gesture-controlled DJI Spark. Great design is a big plus, too, and the gullwing-doored Tesla Model X, awesome Microsoft Surface Studio and classy (and very capable) Sony OLED A1 all have style in spades. The latest Apple Watch Series 3 will surely have its fans, too, but we suspect many of you may end up going for the Nintendo Switch - a proper return to form for the minds behind Mario and co.

Whichever you go for, it's super-easy to vote: simply scroll down the page for our selection and tick the gadget that you think is most deserving of the title, then press the 'Submit' button.

We'll have the results for you on November 2nd, when we'll be publishing our full Stuff Gadget Awards 2017 winners in both the December issue of the magazine and this website.