Stuff of the Decade: The 10 best apps

The App Store opened in July 2008, and Google Play swiftly followed that October. But while the end of the 2000s saw a mobile app and game market finding its feet, the 2010s was more like an explosion – a feast of ambitious, exciting apps that quickly transformed smartphones from devices you glanced at fleetingly to the ones you used most often.

Many apps have been genuinely transformative to individuals and society as a whole – for good and bad. We could so easily have trotted out the same big names everyone else is likely to in our ‘best of the decade’ list: Facebook; Instagram; Candy Crush Saga; Snapchat; Twitter; Tinder; Uber; Pokémon Go; WhatsApp; Angry Birds – because everyone’s forgotten that last one was actually released in December 2009.

We’ve instead gone for ten apps we believe showcase the ambition and excitement at the heart of mobile – those that pushed boundaries, provided joy, and made us miss too many deadlines due to having just ‘one more go’ on whatever they served up.