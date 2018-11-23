Steam Autumn Sale 2018: the discount games you need to buy

Far Cry 5 (£24.99, from £49.99)

One of our favourite games from earlier this year, Far Cry 5 refines and enhances the series' open-world action approach, this time with a wild storyline featuring an American religious cult. At half-price just months after release, this huge adventure is well worth snagging now.

Dragon Ball FighterZ (£17.99, from £44.99)

There have been some crummy Dragon Ball games over the years, but this isn't one of them – in fact, Dragon Ball FighterZ may well be the best new fighting game in years, period. It's fast, accessible, and incredibly cool to look at all the while. This price is a steal.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (£22.49, from £44.99)

We're a little shocked to see Shadow of the Tomb Raider at half-price after just two months, but Square Enix's loss here is your potential gain. Lara's latest quest is a thrilling jaunt through tense, stunning set-pieces, even if it is ultimately more of the same.

F1 2018 (£22.49, from £44.99)

Codemasters' latest Formula One adaptation is the best and brightest to date, amplifying the realism while packing in more classic F1 cars and an even more immersive career mode.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey (£33.49, from £49.99)

Just a few weeks after release, you can already snag the great Assassin's Creed Odyssey at a sizable discount. This one drops you into Ancient Greece and delivers a deeper quest than ever, with a rewarding progression system, great combat, and more role-playing elements.