The Sony Summer Sale is on! Here are the best deals

Looking to upgrade your gadgets? Normally, you’d be looking for Amazon Prime Day right about now.

But with this delayed until August or September, Sony has stepped up to the mark and launched a massive Summer Sale.

Available until 7th July across the likes of Amazon, John Lewis and Currys PC World, this is your chance to get between 10-20% off their range of TVs, cameras and audio products.

To get the offer, each retailer has their specific set of discount codes to ender. For example, with John Lewis, you need to be signed into your “my John Lewis” account and use the codes MYJLSONY10 or MYJLSONY20 (depending on what discount is available).

Let us help you cut through the offers and find the jewels, as we list the best deals just below. Don’t worry, we will put the code next to each offer so you don’t need to go hunting for them.