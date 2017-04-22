Solar flair: the 9 best pairs of sunglasses for summer 2017

Feeling a bit squinty? These shades will (puts on sunglasses) fix your brightness levels...
My eyes! It can pretty painful staring directly into the price tag of a pair of new sunnies.

Luckily, not all of the best summertime eye defenders will burn a giant hole in your wallet, nor are they just for repelling the sun's rays either. Like the Snapchat Spectacles and Zungle Panthers, there's room to pack video cameras and headphones into those frames too.

That doesn't mean there isn't a place for a premium, hand-crafted pair of Japanese sunglasses like the stunning Ditas below too. But we've also picked our favourite pairs for cycling, beating beach glare and, well, just leaving on the train too.

So before you go shorts shopping, read our guide to the most important of all the holiday wearables...

How to decide

1) Throw some shapes

Sunglasses frame your face like the painting that it is. If your mug is rounded, you’ll be best served by rectangular shapes. The square-faced should try curvier, semi-rimless styles, while the good news for oval faces is that pretty much anything goes (well, at least for sunglasses).

2) Know your lenses

A lens’s ability to protect your eyes from glare and UV rays is marked from 0-4, where 4 is the darkest lens. The first two categories offer pretty limited protection, so a category 2 or 3 is best for sunny holidays, sports and driving.

3) Hit your budget

Spendy sunglasses are often pricey because of the frame material, design and branding, rather than the lenses. The exception is polarised lenses, which give you extra protection from reflected glare – though these might be overkill unless you’re driving or around water.

4) Get a prescription

If it’s prescription sunnies you’re after, some online stores offer excellent value with lots of customisation for both lenses and frames. Try Zenni Optical and Polette, both of which ship to the UK from $6.

The expendables: Jeepers Peepers Square (£18)

Do you traditionally mark the start of summer by sitting on a new pair of sunnies or leaving them on the train? Make the ritual a little less expensive by investing in some festival-friendly expendables like these.

The Squares still have full UV protection, but come in an everyday style that won’t put too much of a pinch on your wallet.

The holiday classics: Persol PO9714S (£144)

Folding sunglasses sound like a embodiment of middle-aged practicality, but Persol’s frames have been granted eternal cool ever since Steve McQueen wore some 714s in The Thomas Crown Affair.

This updated version has a lighter, slimmer design and a green lens that’s perfect for toning down the glare of the sun and those pesky paparazzi flashbulbs.

The ultimate Wayfarers: Dita Cooper (£425)

Ray Ban’s iconic frame has been reinvented by every sunglasses maker out there, but this modern take on the Wayfarer by Japanese artisanal brand Dita is no knock-off.

The Cooper’s handmade acetate frame takes around eight months to make by hand, and is finished with a traditional bamboo polishing technique. Best not leave these ones on the train again, then.

The sporting heroes: Oakley Frogskin Colourblock (£95)

Oakley’s 80s-tastic Frogskins have made a comeback recently, and they’ve got the build quality to last you another thirty years.

The clear, lightweight frame’s stress-resistance makes them perfectly suited to sports, while the polycarbonate lenses match clarity with impact resistance. At least your sunnies will survive that frisbee to your face.

The cycling eyeshields: Poc Do Blade (£173)

No-one will be able to accuse you of not taking your sportive seriously when you rock up in these Swedish eye-defenders.

Available in ten fetching colourways, their lenses increase contrasts on the road surface so you can spot that ride-ending pothole before it strikes. An anti-fog treatment also helps prevent Tina Turner-esque steamy windows.

The 3D-printed pioneers: Mykita Mylon Delta (£469)

Okay, 3D printing didn’t quite deliver home manufacturing revolution we hoped for, but it does make some cracking sunnies.

Mykita’s Mylon range was among the first to embrace the tech’s benefits (customisability and durability) and the lightweight Deltas continue the trend, featuring a screwless hinge, scratch-resistant lenses and a sleek matte finish.

The musical geniuses: Zungle Panther ($119)

Bone conduction tech might not be our first choice method of listening to music, but it is a clever way to make a pair of headphone-sunglasses.

We can imagine the Panthers coming in handy when we’re exploring cities by bike, taking hands-free calls as we ride thanks to their built-in microphone and Bluetooth.

Sure, they’re a tad on the chunky side, but they do only tip the scales at 45g, which is slightly less than some non-techy shades.

The glare killers: Maui Jim Night Dive (£200)

Born on the beaches of Hawaii, Maui Jim and its polarised lenses are renowned for their glare-reducing tech, which helps to brighten rather than dull the world around you.

The Night Dive’s wide, sporty lens gives your peeps protection from all directions, while the rimless design keeps your peripheral vision intact. Which could prove vital when the Sharknado attacks.

The snappy sunnies: Snapchat Spectacles (from $129)

Someone’s finally done it: say hello to the first pair of non-dorky, video recording sunnies. The Spectacles let you take still photos or ten-second videos to fling to your Snapchat feed, just by pressing the shutter on their left temple.

A white LED tells people you’re recording so you don’t get accused of being a Glasshole, and the case handily acts as a charger too. 

Where can I buy them?

Snapchat currently only ships the Spectacles to US addresses. If you don’t have a stateside buddy to send them over to you, personal shopping services like Big Apple Buddy will ship them to you for a $50 fee plus shipping.

Big Apple Buddy worked well for us - the Spectacles were with us three working days after payment, and the total cost was $224 (£175). You can find them on eBay for around £150 too, though this comes with the usual second-hand risks. 