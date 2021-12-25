Fortnite (£free)

If by some miracle you haven’t heard of Fortnite, now’s your chance to join the free-to-play melee. This cartoonish shooter drops you into a 100-player Battle Royale that requires a lot more than eager aim. You’ll need to scavenge for supplies and build defensive structures on the fly as you roam the large, satisfying map. Download Fortnite from the Nintendo eShop here

Luigi’s Mansion 3 (£50)

Luigi often gets a raw deal compared to his superstar brother. Luigi’s Mansion 3 helps to put that right: it’s a proper must-play for Switch owners. Like seeing an animated Nintendo film come to life, the charming title sees you explore a haunted hotel floor by floor to free you friends. It’s loaded with clever play elements, plus some brilliant boss battles along the way. Download Luigi’s Mansion 3 from the Nintendo eShop here

Play

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (£50)

More than just a port, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe supercharges the already excellent Wii U edition. With a staggering array of 48 courses and 42 playable drivers, plus a catalogue of vehicles and equipment, it’s all the Mario Kart you could want – including all the DLC as standard. It also has a proper Battle Mode like the games of old. Download Mario Kart 8 Deluxe from the Nintendo eShop here

Dead Cells (£22)

Marrying the pixellated look of a 16-bit action adventure with brutal-but-satisfying combat in the style of Dark Souls, this hardcore side-scroller sees you attempt to navigate an ever-changing island and finish the game in a single run. You’ll die and die again, getting stronger every time – which only makes Dead Cells harder to put down. Download Dead Cells from the Nintendo eShop here

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (£60)

It’s worth buying a Switch just to play its most essential game. Perhaps the greatest-ever Zelda instalment, Breath of the Wild is a sprawling affair set in an open Hyrule not bound by the progression structure of previous games. Explore freely, take on challenges at will and craft to survive in the wilds. Revamping the format revitalised the franchise – and the result remains absolutely brilliant. Download The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild from the Nintendo eShop here

Play

Ring Fit Adventure (£70)

Ring Fit Adventure marries a genuinely entertaining RPG with exercise. With a weightlifting dragon as your nemesis, you’ll squeeze and pull the pliable Ring-Con to attack your enemies in battle. The other Joy-Con attaches to your leg and tracks you as you spring on the spot. It isn’t a substitute for proper exercise (as the game will regularly remind you), but it’s a great way to game away some calories. Download Ring Fit Adventure from the Nintendo eShop here

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (£50)

Animal Crossing has always been a relaxing escape from reality, which makes New Horizons perfectly timed. Relocated to a desert island, it’s up to you and your anthropomorphic animal posse – lead by the ever resourceful property tycoon, Tom Nook – to transform the island into paradise. The game asks very little of you: spend the day fishing or collecting fossils, chat to the locals or while away the hours designing outfits. Download Animal Crossing: New Horizons from the Nintendo eShop here

Metroid Dread (£50)

The first fresh 2D Metroid game in decades, Metroid Dread is a must-play for franchise fans old and new. It follows a similar template to the one made famous by entries before it, but there are enough additions to keep it fresh. Samus has never felt so good to control, while EMMI – the terrifying unit bad ‘bots that hunts her as she explores Planet ZDR – instigates some thrilling chase sequences. Download Metroid Dread from the Nintendo eShop here