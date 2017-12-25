So you just got a… Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch has a couple more parts and pieces than your average Xbox or PlayStation, but it's actually incredibly easy to put together and start using. Nintendo's been doing this for decades now, so it's no surprise that the Switch is user-friendly through and through.

Plug the included power adapter into a wall outlet and then connect the USB-C port to the bottom of the Switch itself, right below the screen. You'll then attach the Joy-Con controllers to the right and left sides of the screen, and they'll slide in with a satisfying click.

Hold the power button on top and you can begin the setup process, which includes choosing your language and region, setting up Wi-Fi and entering or creating a Nintendo account, and downloading any system updates that might be available. It's a relatively painless process, and since Nintendo hasn't launched its fully-featured online service yet, you won't have to pay to use its network components for now.

And then there's the other end of the Switch experience: the TV dock. It's a simple plastic cradle that connects to both your TV and a wall outlet, and lets you fling Switch games onto the big screen and/or charge the unit while docked.

This part is easy too. Once you have a solid charge on the Switch itself, detach the power adapter from before and plug it in next to your TV, putting the USB-C end into the back of the dock. Run the HDMI cable from the dock to your TV and then you're all set. When you pop the Switch into the dock, it'll display on your TV screen.

Since the portable screen stays in the dock while you're playing on the TV, you'll need to remove the Joy-Con controllers to use them on their own. The Switch comes with little strap attachments that bulk up the tiny controllers and make the shoulder buttons much easier to use. Alternately, you can attach them to the included controller cable to make it feel more like a traditional gamepad, or buy the separate Pro Controller, which feels much like an Xbox One gamepad.