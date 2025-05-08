Whoop 5.0 is finally official – and I’m ditching my Apple Watch for it

While there are plenty of top fitness trackers to choose from, Whoop is one of the most popular. The discreet tracker is worn by many a fitness junkie thanks to the detailed insights it provides. Now, Whoop’s finally got proper hardware updates after a three-year gap. And honestly? I’m ready to swap out my Apple Watch Ultra and never look back.

The new Whoop 5.0 keeps the same screenless design as the 4.0 but also adds FDA-cleared ECG support, improved sensors, and longer battery life. Then there’s the Whoop MG, which isn’t just the 5.0 with a fancier strap – it’s a whole different beast. It also comes crammed with ECG tech, but adds a Heart Screener that checks for signs of AFib. It’s the kind of data you’ve come to expect from top-end smartwatches. Of course, you’ll need to pay for the privilege.

Both new Whoop trackers come with some very tantalising new features. Chief among them is blood pressure tracking – ideal for someone with hypertension like myself. The Whoop MG pulls off continuous-ish blood pressure estimation, complete with systolic and diastolic figures. And it doesn’t just spit out numbers – it gives you proper daily insights.

Both new trackers come with the new Whoop Healthspan feature, tracking your so-called Whoop Age using nine metrics to estimate how fast (or slowly) you’re ageing. And it gets even more granular with hormonal insights, a new Sleep Score, and a Stress Monitor.

Now, as exciting as this all sounds, it’s worth noting Whoop has also decided to introduce a new subscription structure that… can get a little pricey. The Whoop 5.0 comes “free” with either the Whoop One or Peak memberships, which start at $199/£169 per year. Both tiers give you standard tracking metrics like heart rate, VO2 Max, sleep, strain and recovery scores.

But if you want any of the new shiny bits – ECG, blood pressure, medical-grade data – you’ll need to cough up for Whoop Life at a lofty $359/£349 annually. That’s the only way to get your hands on the MG model. So, yes, it’s not cheap. And while I’m not usually a fan of subscriptions to unlock features, the Whoop model doesn’t require you to buy the device – so it’s more forgivable.