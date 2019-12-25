So you just got... An Apple Watch Series 5

This stage is fairly long and a little daunting if you haven’t done it before. It’s also where you’ll setup several features like Apple Pay, and where you’ll choose the settings that work best for you.

To start, turn on your Apple Watch by pressing holding the pill shaped button the right edge. It’ll soon tell you to bring it close to your iPhone – unlock your iPhone and you’ll get a pop up prompting you to pair. Then a clever part – a swirl of glitter and dust will whirl around the Watch’s screen. Use your iPhone’s camera to scan it.

You’ll then be asked whether or not you want to set up the Watch from a backup, or as a new Watch. Unless you’re upgrading from an older Watch and have owned one before, you’re most likely going to be setting up as new.

Pick which wrist you wear your Watch on, and then agree to the terms and conditions. You can also sign into the iTunes Store to access Apple Music on your new Watch. Additionally, the set up will prompt you to sign into your Apple ID and whether you want to share data with Apple. Unlike other services, you really will get the most out of your Apple Watch if you say yes and sign into everything.

You can also create a passcode – something you’ll have to tap in every time you put your Watch on to unlock it, but it’s compulsory if you want to use Apple Pay. It also keeps all your data secure if you lose your Watch. Go through the rest of the setup, adding Apple Pay if you have a bank that’s supported and installing all available apps. Tap this, and your iPhone will add every companion Watch app from the apps on your iPhone.

From here, just wait until the screen says, ‘Press the Digital Crown to start’, and you’re off.