So you just got an...Apple Watch

Apple’s Watch might be the world’s best wearable, but it’s also one of The BIg A's more inscrutable gadgets.

Why? Well, a 1.65in screen isn’t exactly the best place for epic tutorials – and besides, it’s hard to resist just prodding and swiping your way around instead.

The trouble with doing this is that you’ll miss a lot of features that are buried in settings or hidden behind force touch doors. We know, because we did the same thing and only later discovered the cool things we missed.

Luckily, you can learn from our hasty mistakes, because we’ve rounded up the best ways to get your new Apple Watch purring and driving like a dream.

Later on, we’ll go into the best apps and accessories to take it to the next level – but first, here’s what to do with your boxfresh Watch...