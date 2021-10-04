Siri at 10: Our 10 favourite ways to use Apple's voice assistant

Say this: "Hey Siri, what's this song?"

We still regularly call on Shazam's ability to name any song that's playing within earshot, but sometimes the few seconds it takes to find and open the app can be enough to miss out on putting a name to that melody.

That's why this is one of our favourite Siri commands – whether you're driving, cooking or just tuned into the last few seconds of a radio show, it'll speedily hunt down the song's info and, if you're an Apple Music user, file it in your collection if you say "add to my music". Of course, Apple now owns Shazam after buying it in 2018.