Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus vs Huawei P10 Plus: Which is best?

Before the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus came out, we already had a certifiable five-star, 2017 Android flagship: the Huawei P10 Plus.

While the regular Huawei P10 was just a tad underwhelming for its full-bodied flagship price, the extra-large edition corrects our concerns with the standard model and has found a spot on our current list of the best smartphones available today.

Of course, that list just got a big shake-up. Samsung just released both Galaxy S8 models, and they are absolute stunners in terms of design and functionality alike.

We're impressed with the Huawei P10 Plus, but can it really compete against Samsung's best? Let's have a look at how the larger Galaxy S8 Plus compares to the P10 Plus.