The Christopher Ward C63 Sealander Extreme GMT is a perfect adventure-ready watch

Christopher Ward has just revealed the C63 Sealander Extreme GMT – a tougher, more luminous take on its popular Sealander GMT, built for people who’d rather be outside than behind a desk.

It’s a tough watch designed to handle whatever the world throws at it, with boosted shock protection, legibility, and all-around durability.

The most striking upgrade is the dial. As someone who loved the C60 Trident Lumière, the glow here immediately reminded me of that watch’s blocks of light. The enlarged Twin-flags logo, indices, and hands are made from Globolight – an advanced ceramic infused with luminous pigment – meaning the entire element glows, not just the surface paint.

The result is crisp legibility day or night, with a matte-black handset and chamfered chapter ring adding extra depth.

“We pushed for larger shapes, subtle pigmentation, and a chamfer on each index,” says Product Director Jörg Bader. “Our partner Xenoprint delivered spectacularly.”

Powering the watch is the reliable Sellita SW330-2 movement, which brings a 56-hour power reserve and an independent GMT hand. It’s held in place by Christopher Ward’s new anti-shock system, a rubber compound mount that allows the movement to float within the case, soaking up knocks while keeping time intact.

At 41mm, it’s the biggest Sealander GMT yet, and every surface, including the bracelet, is fully brushed for a stealthy, tool-watch feel.

The fixed ceramic bezel is engraved and lume-filled, while the screw-down caseback features a 3D globe motif that nods to its travel credentials.

For something a bit more rugged, there’s also the new V-Strap, made from Cordura fabric with Velcro fastening and etched steel hardware. It’s available in black or, my personal favourite option, orange and comes in two sizes.

“The Sealander Extreme GMT has been created for the action hero in all of us – whether imagined or actual,” says CEO Mike France. “Whatever extremes you encounter, this watch is built to cope.”

Available now on Christopher Ward’s website, prices start from US$1785 / £1295 on the V-Strap or US$1995 / £1450 on the brushed steel bracelet.

Liked this? Bamford’s Mayfair 2.0 watch has dozens of colour combos, and I’m having trouble picking a favourite