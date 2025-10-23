WiiM Sound: Price and release date set for the exciting new Sonos and Apple rival

The WiiM Sound wireless speaker is one of the most anticipated audio products of the year, and now we know when we’ll be able to get it and how much it’s going to cost.

The speaker, which is available in black and white and will be available in from October 28 for $299/£299. That’s conveniently priced between the two expected rivals.

The company’s first standalone speaker was announced in May and has a 1.8-inch colour touchscreen on the front of the device, promises to be a rival to home speakers like the Sonos Era 100 speaker and the Apple HomePod 2. It’s cheaper than the Sonos Era 100 and cheaper than the HomePod 2.

Like the aforementioned duo, the WiiM Sound can be paired to form a stereo pair or used as part of a 5.1 surround sound set-up. It’s capable of playing 24-bit/192 kHz audio over Wi-Fi and there’s also Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and good old-fashioned Ethernet. To get your content to the streamer, there’s supper for Spotify Connect, Chromecast, Tidal Connect, DLNA, and Alexa Cast. No AirPlay, despite that becoming more common on third-party devices.

Given rumours Apple plans to launch a HomePod with a screen, albeit with a much larger display than the sub two-incher here, the WiiM Sound arrives at the optimal time with a big reputation. And, while it’s a smart speaker of sorts, it isn’t one where you’ll be calling out to Alexa or Gemini directly as there’s no microphone built-in.