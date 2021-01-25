Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Apple iPhone 12: the weigh-in

Samsung has launched its Galaxy S20 successor early this year, and along with the speedier rollout, the Galaxy S21 also makes some notable changes compared to last year’s phone.

The design isn’t hugely different aside from the noticeable camera module flourish on the back, but Samsung has made a few concessions to bring down the price. It comes at a time in which Samsung’s chief rival, Apple, is riding on the success of its best phone in years, the iPhone 12.

Is the Galaxy S21 well-equipped enough to take out the iPhone 12, or will Apple reign supreme due to Samsung’s strategic omissions? Here’s what we think so far.