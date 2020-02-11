Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S20+ vs Galaxy S20 Ultra: Which should you buy?

Forget the Galaxy S11: Samsung's just leapfrogged a potential decade of smartphone names, opting to call its newly announced flagship handset the Galaxy S20 instead.

And it's not just one phone this time, but three: the standard Galaxy S20, the expected larger Galaxy S20+ edition, and a new super-premium Galaxy S20 Ultra model. All three pack the latest and greatest smartphone tech, but vary in key ways.

Which is worth shelling out a pretty penny for? Here's a look at how the three phones vary based on the initial specs, and we'll update this piece with a final verdict once we've posted our reviews of the upcoming phones.

