Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Apple iPhone XR: Which is best?

Both the Galaxy S10e and iPhone XR lose one back camera from their mainline models, but that means two cameras on the S10e and just one on the XR.

The iPhone XR is a pretty great point-and-shoot option. It has the same main sensor from the iPhone XS: a 12-megapixel (f/1.8) wide-angle lens with optical image stabilisation. You'll routinely get stellar shots, plus it uses software tricks to deliver nice approximations of dual-camera tricks from other handsets.

On the Galaxy S10e, you get a 12MP wide-angle camera that switches between f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture to deliver strong shots no matter your lighting, plus it has a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera alongside. It's an impressive duo, even if it's not as versatile as the S10 or as proficient as nighttime shots as the even-pricier Huawei P30 Pro.

Up front, the iPhone XR has the 7MP TrueDepth camera that enables the impressive Face ID security and thinks like Animoji. It creates a 3D map of your face for advanced security, while the Galaxy S10e has a more common 10MP selfie shooter. It does facial and iris-scanning security, even combining the two, but isn't quite as advanced due to the lack of the kinds of sensors seen on the TrueDepth system.

One wins the front, the other wins the back.

Verdict: Draw