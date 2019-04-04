Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Honor View 20: Which is best?

The View 20 has a solid advantage in terms of battery life, as its 4,000mAh pack is very large indeed – and on par with the Huawei P20 Pro and Samsung's Galaxy Note 9. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S10 comes up short by comparison with 3,400mAh, which is enough to last a solid day without heavy pushing. With a lower-resolution screen and a larger pack, the Honor View 20 can keep on going.

Samsung's premium price tag comes into play with perks, too: the Galaxy S10 not only has wireless charging, but also PowerShare reverse wireless charging. That means that it can charge other wirelessly-chargeable phones and accessories (like the Galaxy Buds) on its back.

The Honor View 20 comes in 128GB and 256GB storage varieties, but has no ability to add more storage via microSD. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S10 offers 128GB and 512GB options and a microSD slot. That's a big bonus.

The Galaxy S10 also has Gear VR support, letting you strap your phone into a headset shell and use it to experience virtual reality games and apps.

Luckily, both of these phones have a 3.5mm headphone port. Phew.

Samsung's screen also has an unseen perk: an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Honor View 20 just has a standard sensor on the back... but to be honest, it works better than the fidgety Galaxy S10 sensor. New tech isn't always better tech, sadly.

It's definitely a mixed bag here, and heavy users might put battery life above all. Still, given the wide range of things in play in this category, we need to give it a draw.

Verdict: Draw