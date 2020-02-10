Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy S10: What's the difference?

Samsung is set to unveil its Galaxy S20 smartphone this week, but if you don't have flagship cash to spend, then maybe the Galaxy S10 Lite will be more compelling.

Just released in the UK last week, the Galaxy S10 Lite is a trimmed-down edition that opts for some (but not all) lower-end components and has a cheaper price tag to boot. How big of a difference is it, really, and is it worth the savings given the changes?

Here's a look at how the Galaxy S10 Lite compares to the standard Galaxy S10.