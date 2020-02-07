Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite are out now – and they are cheaper than you think...

A budget flagship to start 2020 on the right foot – Samsung’s latest Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite has just dropped.

Packing speedy processors, gorgeous AMOLED displays, huge batteries and more cameras than the M25, they are sure to keep up with the pricier options.

Of course, there is the question of the upcoming Galaxy S20 (or S11 – depending on conflicting leaks). But these are already a more than capable handsets worth your hard-earned money. And, as it turns out, it’s worth less than you may think.