Ranked: Every Uncharted game in order of greatness

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End might have capped off Nathan Drake's epic journey, but lo and behold, here we are one year later with a brand new Uncharted. What gives?

As our review explains, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is actually an excellent spinoff: not quite as expansive as the last main quest, but packed with big moments, compelling characters, and dazzling graphics. There's little reason to skip it if you're a fan of Naughty Dog's fare.

But where does it land in the series' pantheon? Uncharted is perhaps the greatest action game series of all time, so the competition is fierce. Well, let's have a look: we've ranked the franchise's six core adventures (excluding card and puzzle spinoffs) and come up with our definitive list, ranked worst to best. Or least best to most best, really.

And no, mobile puzzle game Fortune Hunter doesn't count. Because we said so.