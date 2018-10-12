Ranked: Every Call of Duty game in order of greatness

Call of Duty is back in action today – yes, today! – with the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. And there's a lot of buzz around it.

Black Ops 4 is the first mainline Call of Duty game without a cinematic single-player campaign included. Instead, they've packed it with more online multiplayer action than ever, including the new Blackout battle royale mode that's designed to challenge Fortnite and PUBG.

We'll have our full review up following a busy weekend ahead of headshots, zombie massacres, and thankfully no jetpacks in sight. But before we get to that, and before you dig into Black Ops 4 yourself, have a look at our ranking of all of the huge Call of Duty games that came before.

Did your favourite Call of Duty top our list? Find out below.