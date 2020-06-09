Promoted: Get Setapp on your Mac: 180+ premium apps for blazing through daily tasks

Ever find yourself staring at your Mac, task at hand, wondering what to to next? You could get ‘an app for that’ – but finding and choosing apps is a hassle. Setapp makes such things easy.
You get unlimited access to over 180 quality hand-picked apps of every stripe: photo, music and video editors; writing and blogging apps; task and calendar management; developer and maintanence tools; and loads of handy utilities.
Some are big names; others, you never knew you needed – until you fire them up and quickly realise you can’t live without them.
Get Setapp set-up
Download and launch Setapp and it recommends a bunch of apps. Want to find something by category? Click the sidebar. Need to know more about an app? Click its icon. Fancy installing something? One click and it’s on your Mac.
Apps can be launched from Finder: Applications > Setapp. Or you can use Spotlight or Setapp itself. Removing apps – usually a cumbersome process on the Mac – takes only two clicks. Updates are included in your subscription when they rock up, ensuring you won’t be stuck with an out-of-date app.
You get seven days for free to trial Setapp. After that point, it costs $11.99 (under ten quid) a month. If you’re not keen on subscriptions for software, yeah, we get it – but this one doesn’t suck, and here’s why…
The top ten Setapp apps
There’s a quality app for everyone in Setapp, whether you’re a budding screenwriter, wannabe Picasso, or just fancy editing some snaps or tweaking your Mac for optimum efficiency. Want to do all those things? You’re still sorted. Here are stuff’s favourites:
CameraBag Pro: Top-notch image editing in a snap. Load a pic and quickly make precision adjustments, slap on filters, or add film grain and light leaks, like you’re living in the 80s.
Ulysses: A pro-grade writing environment that invites you to stash notes, combine them into something amazing, and save your masterpiece as a PDF or blog post. A Ulysses sub alone is usually £4.49 per month…
BetterTouchTool: Power up your keyboard, mouse, trackpad, and other input devices. Create custom actions based on user-defined gestures and shortcuts. Speed up basically every interaction with your Mac.
Tayasui Sketches: Digital painting for the rest of us. Tayasui’s toolset is powerful but easy to use – and especially great if you’re armed with a stylus.
Permute: One for the audiophiles, this app makes it a cinch to convert FLAC to custom-quality AAC or MP3. It deftly converts video and image files as well.
MindNode: The best app for getting your thoughts in order, MindNode converts bullet lists to tactile mind-maps, complete with icons and images.
iStat Menus: Monitor what’s going on with your Mac’s innards, network, disks and sensors with this handy set of graphs accessed via your menu bar.
Capto: Record your Mac’s screen, import sagely voiceovers, add a bunch of useful annotations, upload and become a YouTube tutorial guru superstar. Probably.
n-Track Studio: Outgrown GarageBand, but don’t fancy forking out a fortune for Logic? This full-fat music studio will support your bid to be top of the pops.
Image2icon: Tired of Finder being full of boring blue folders? Make important ones stand out through icons, emoji, and templates like engraved folders or old-school floppy disks.
Want more? OK, how about smartphone manager AnyTrans, data recovery tool DiskDrill, RSS reader Cappuccino, Desktop cleaner Declutter, weather app Forecast Bar, photo fixer TouchRetouch, Pomodoro timer Be Focused, blog editor MarsEdit… Well, you get the idea.
Get Setapp now
Go to setapp.com to start your free Setapp trial today. You get seven days for free – with no restrictions. Thereafter, Setapp costs $11.99 per month – 10% less if you take out an annual sub – or $23.99 per month to share Setapp with four family members.