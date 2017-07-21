The PES 2018 Online Beta is live - here's what to expect

With just a couple of months until PES 2018 and FIFA 18 take to the field, Konami has taken the unprecedented step of releasing an online beta for Pro Evo to warm-up before the game is out.

That’s a sensible move, because online is the one area where PES 2017 really suffered in comparison to FIFA, with slow loading times and non-existent matchmaking that meant you always ended up playing Barcelona or Real Madrid, even if you’d opted to take charge of LN Azure Blue White (that’s PES speak for Wigan Athletic).

But how do you get it, how long is it available for, and what does it tell us about how PES 2018 will differ from last year’s game?