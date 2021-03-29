Oppo Find X3 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: Which is best?

When it comes to seriously luxe Androids in early 2021, your clear solution must be the super-sized, super-premium Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra… right?

Well, not entirely. True, there’s a lot to like about Samsung’s latest top-end offering, but there’s already stiff competition. The OnePlus 9 Pro is about to roll out, and we’ve already issued our take on it, but Oppo’s new Find X3 Pro could be the real dark horse of the race.

Oppo doesn’t have quite the same name recognition as Samsung, but its latest flagship is a stunner packed with top-of-the-line tech and some seriously unique curves. Here’s a look at how the Oppo Find X3 Pro compares to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.