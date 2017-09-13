Opinion: I can’t wait to spend £1000 on an Apple iPhone X

There's no denying, though, that iPhone X's price is truly eye-watering, especially given the model I really want is the £1149 256GB version. I paid £919 for the iPhone 7 Plus 256GB at launch, but I don't regret it at all. Like most people, I use my phone all day every day, and while I can be a traditionally frugal Yorkshireman in many ways, I ultimately don't mind spending money on something I get a lot of use out of.

There’s another element that gets a bit lost in the race to compare specs and prices, and that's the desirability factor. It's vain, I know, but in the same way that some people think your choice of car or watch says a lot about you, your choice of gadgetry can be a personal expression as well. As much as I love the OnePlus 5, and as much as the rational part of my brain understands that it does 75% of what the iPhone X does for half the price, that's kind of missing the point. Just as a BMW is a lot more deirable than a Skoda, the iPhone X is a lot more desirable than a OnePlus 5. (Come at me, OnePlus fans.)

There's also the Apple Watch element. I rolled my eyes as much as everyone else when Apple showed a video of people who'd supposedly written to Tim Cook to extol the virtues of the Watch and how much it changed their lives. But I admit, I'm also one of those people who obsessively tries to close their Activity rings every day, and in its small way, it really has made me healthier over the last couple of years.

I use my Apple Watch Series 2 every day to track my runs, discreetly check notifications during meetings and skip music tracks instead of getting my phone out and risking getting mugged in London. I like it so much that I don't just think Apple Watch is the best wearable on the market, I think for most people, it's the only wearable worth buying. (That said, I do think the new 3G-enabled model is pointless, especially as EE will charge you for two contracts here in the UK.)