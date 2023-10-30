OnePlus Open vs Google Pixel Fold: the two folding phones compared

Folding smartphones are becoming increasingly popular. Samsung still dominates this subcategory, but other companies have entered the market in recent years.

Two of the latest entrants are the OnePlus Open and Google Pixel Fold. Both phones have garnered attention for their impressive features and sleek designs. However, with so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose between the two. When deciding to buy a foldable smartphone, the size and quality of the display, the type of chip inside, and the price are the most important factors to consider. Other factors like color choices, operating systems, and kind of cameras also play a role.

In this blog post, we will compare the OnePlus Open and Google Pixel Fold to help you determine which option would be better.

OnePlus Open vs Google Pixel Fold: design

The Google Pixel Fold was launched in June 2023. It comes with a 5.8in cover OLED display and, when opened, a 7.6in OLED display. When folded, the Pixel Fold has dimensions of 139.7×79.5×12.1mm, and when unfolded, it measures 139.7×158.8×5.8mm. It weighs 283g and comes in Obsidian and Porcelain.

The Open, the company’s first foldable smartphone, was launched a few months after the Pixel Fold. It’s available in two finishes, Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk. The cover and internal displays are larger than the Pixel Fold. The cover’s AMOLED display is 6.31in, and the internal display is 7.82in. When folded, the Open measures 153.4×73.3×11.7mm; when unfolded, it measures 153.4×143.1×5.8mm. This smartphone is slightly lighter, weighing 239g.

Both handsets have their strengths and weaknesses when it comes to their design. The Pixel Fold is slightly shorter and wider than the Open, making it easier to hold. Additionally, there’s no visible gap between the two halves when closed. Although the crease on the Pixel fold is noticeable, it’s not too disruptive. On the other hand, the Open is slightly slimmer when folded. Although in an unfolded state, both phones have roughly the same thickness. Reviewers have noted that the Open is less reflective than the Pixel fold, with a less noticeable crease.

When it comes to folding smartphones, how their hinges function is a crucial aspect. In the case of the Pixel Fold, its hinge is made of multi-alloy steel and can support various postures. On the other hand, the Open’s hinge has fewer parts (69), making it a lighter option. Interestingly, Google promises up to 200,000 folds and unfolds for the Pixel Fold, whereas the Open has been certified by TUV Rheinland to last for over 1 million folds and unfolds.

When considering other design aspects of both phones, it is important to note that the Pixel Fold has an IPX8 rating, making it more resistant to water damage than the Open, which only has an IPX4 rating. However, the Pixel Fold has only two built-in speakers, whereas the Open has three.

Additionally, if you value the number of accessories that come with your phone, the Open is a clear winner. It has an 80W power adapter, a case, and a USB-A to USB-C cable. On the other hand, the Pixel Fold only includes a USB-C to USB-C cable. It’s disappointing that Google didn’t have more accessories with such an expensive device.

OnePlus Open vs Google Pixel Fold: specs

When planning to buy a new smartphone, you should check out what’s under the hood before deciding. The Open smartphone is a clear winner in this regard.

Let’s talk about the SoC – the Open comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which, according to Nanoreview, outperforms the Google Tensor G2 with the Titan M2 co-processor that you get with the Pixel Fold. The Open also boasts 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, while the Pixel Fold gives you a choice between 256GB or 512GB of storage.

In terms of connectivity, the Open supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.3, while the Pixel Fold is compatible with 5G (mmWave and sub 6), Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2.

OnePlus Open vs Google Pixel Fold: screen

The OnePlus Open has larger and better displays than the Pixel Fold. Both of the Open’s Open’ss are AMOLED, with the external screen measuring 6.31in and displaying 2484×1116 pixels (431 PPI), while the internal screen is 7.82in and has 2440×2268 pixels (426 PPI). In addition, both screens have a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Both the external and internal screens offer up to 1400 nits (HDR) with a peak brightness of 2800 nits.

On the other hand, the Pixel Fold has OLED screens with a 5.8in external screen that displays 2092×1080 pixels (408 PPI) and, when unfolded, a 7.6in display with 2209×1840 pixels (380 PPI). Both of its screens also have a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The external screen provides up to 1200 nits (HDR) and up to 1550 nits peak brightness, while the internal screen provides up to 1000 nits (HDR) and up to 1450 nits peak brightness.

OnePlus Open vs Google Pixel Fold: cameras

The OnePlus One features three Hasselblad-enhanced cameras arranged in a roundel on the back of the phone. The primary camera is a Sony LYTIA-T808 48MP f/1.7 lens that supports pixel stacking. Additionally, a 64MP 3x periscope telephoto lens provides a 6x hybrid zoom and a 120x digital zoom. Moreover, there is a 48MP ultrawide lens with autofocus. The dual front cameras come with 32MP inside and 20MP outside.

The Pixel Fold has three pretty interesting sensors. The primary sensor is a 48MP camera with dual-pixel phase-detect autofocus, laser AF, and optical image stabilization. A 5x optical zoom telephoto lens and a 121-degree FOV ultrawide lens support it. The phone also has a 9.5MP selfie camera located in the punch-hole of the outer screen and an 8MP camera inside the inner bezel, which is perfect for video calls.

OnePlus Open vs Google Pixel Fold: battery

As we mentioned in our review of the Pixel Fold, Google claims a battery life of “over 24 hours,” but our tests revealed otherwise. After using the phone for activities such as scrolling through social media apps, streaming music via Bluetooth, watching YouTube videos, and taking photos on both screens, the 4821mAh battery drained in approximately 14 hours. It takes about two hours to fully charge the battery, although a 30-minute charge should provide enough power for the rest of the day.

As we haven’t reviewed the OnePlus Open yet, we cannot provide any feedback on its battery performance. However, with a 4,805 mAh battery, we expect the results to be comparable to those of the Pixel Fold.

OnePlus Open vs Google Pixel Fold: software

The OnePlus Open comes with Oxygen OS 13.2, which is based on Android 13. An update based on Android 14 is expected to be released before the end of the year. As with its previous smartphones, OnePlus promises to provide four years of feature updates and five years of security updates.

On the other hand, the Pixel Fold, being a Google product, runs on Android 14. It guarantees five years of Pixel updates and at least five years of security updates. However, this is less compared to the recently released Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, which suggests that the future Pixel Fold model may offer more years of updates.

Oxygen has a great feature called Open Canvas. With this feature, you can open up to three app windows simultaneously, making it perfect for saving preset workspaces. One of the most significant selling points of any Google Pixel is having a clean version of Android.

Verdict

The Open has a price tag of $1,699 for the 512GB version. However, if you are in the US, you can buy it at a discounted price of $1,499 for a limited time. In the UK, it’s £1,599.

On the other hand, the Pixel Fold is more expensive than the Open. The 256GB version of the Pixel Fold is priced at $1,799, while the 512GB option costs $1,919. In the UK, the Pixel Fold costs £1,749 for the 256GB version and £1,849 for the 512GB version. However, there are discounts available if you spend some time searching.

If you’re searching for a foldable smartphone, the Open could be better than the Pixel Fold. The Open offers bigger and superior screens, a better chip, and a lower price point. Additionally, the Open is a slightly newer device, which indicates that a Pixel Fold 2 will be released sooner than the successor of Open.

Bryan M. Wolfe About Bryan M. Wolfe has written about technology for over a decade on various websites, including iMore, TechRadar, AppAdvice, and many more. Before this, he worked in the technology field across different industries, including healthcare and education.