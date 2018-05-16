OnePlus 6 vs OnePlus 5T: What's the difference?

There's a new OnePlus phone every six months or so these days, with the main numbered release followed by a slight revision – which means it's only been half a year since the OnePlus 5T release.

That also means that it's time for the next big thing, which is the OnePlus 6. Just unveiled ahead of a 22 May release, the OnePlus 6 packs in a larger, notch-carrying screen, new glass backing, and more power. It's a new-look OnePlus that matches a lot of the 2018 flagships on features and design.

But given the slim time elapsed since the last version, is this really a significant upgrade? Here's how the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 5T compare, category by category.