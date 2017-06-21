OnePlus 5 vs Google Pixel: Which is best?

If you're looking for an Android with an iPhone-like aesthetic, then you've got a new option: the OnePlus 5, which is the spitting image of the iPhone 7 Plus.

Of course, it's not the only one out there: the Huawei P10 is another iPhone-esque Android that warrants a look, while the Google Pixel is surely the best-known of the bunch. The Pixel is Google's attempt to deliver the ultimate Android experience, albeit with a pretty familiar silhouette from its biggest rival.

In any case, the OnePlus 5 and Google Pixel are two of the most notable Android phones out there today, but can the latest OnePlus really compete with Google's own offering? Here's how these top-tier options compare.