AirPods Pro 3 vs AirPods Pro 2: which one should you buy?

There are now three generations of AirPods Pro, and if you’re still clinging to your AirPods Pro 2 like they’re sacred relics, you might be wondering if Apple’s shiny new AirPods Pro 3 are actually worth the upgrade. Both wireless buds are unmistakably Apple, both are loaded with features, and both look like they’ve been nicked from a futuristic dental clinic.

But AirPods Pro 3 go a step further. From proper in-ear fit upgrades to double the ANC power and even built-in heart rate sensors, there’s more going on here than just a new name. So how do AirPods Pro 3 compare to AirPods Pro 2?

AirPods Pro 2 were first unveiled at the iPhone 14 event on 7 September 2022 and hit shelves two weeks later. They launched at $249/£249, and quickly became the earbuds of choice for iPhone users who wanted proper ANC, spatial audio and a whole lot of seamless Apple integration.

Fast forward to 2025 and AirPods Pro 3 have now landed, available from 19 September. Surprisingly, they come in slightly cheaper at $249/£219. Those in the UK get a rare Apple discount to roughly match the US price when you convert dollars. Whether that’s to encourage upgraders or simply a pricing correction, who’s to say, but it’s not unwelcome.

AirPods Pro 3 vs. AirPods Pro 2: design

AirPods Pro 2 already improved on the original model’s comfort and practicality. They were smaller, lighter, and came with four sizes of silicone ear tips for a better fit, with IPX4 sweat and water resistance. The MagSafe charging case added USB-C and integrated Find My support, and the stems got useful touch controls for adjusting volume without asking Siri to do everything for you.

AirPods Pro 3 keep all that, but crank the refinement dial. Apple’s used a dataset of over 300 million ear scans to rework the internal and external architecture. The earbuds are now smaller, with a more centred ear tip design and a brand-new foam-infused material for better seal and stability.

You now get five ear tip sizes, including a new XXS option. The fit is noticeably more secure, especially if you’re prone to popping them out mid-jog. Durability also sees a bump to IP57 – meaning they’re now even more resilient to sweat and splashes. They’re still only available in white, mind. Maybe next year.

AirPods Pro 3 vs. AirPods Pro 2: features

The headline improvement is Active Noise Cancellation. AirPods Pro 2 were already fantastic in this area – among the best we’ve heard – but AirPods Pro 3 claim to remove twice as much noise – and four times more than the original AirPods Pro. That’s thanks to a new acoustic design, foam tips, and upgraded ultra-low noise microphones.

Battery life also sees a healthy boost. Apple reckons you’ll get eight hours on a single charge with ANC enabled (up from six on AirPods Pro 2). Both models run on the H2 chip, so you still get Adaptive EQ, Personalised Spatial Audio, and seamless pairing. But AirPods Pro 3 go further with Apple Intelligence-enabled features. Live Translation, for example, now works directly through your AirPods – letting you carry on conversations across multiple languages, hands-free.

And yes, Apple has finally added heart rate tracking to its own earbuds. AirPods Pro 3 use a custom infrared PPG sensor to measure your pulse and pair with the iPhone Fitness app to track over 50 workout types, close your Move ring, and even power new features like Workout Buddy. It’s a genuine game-changer for fitness fans who don’t want to wear a watch, and something the AirPods Pro 2 simply can’t do.

AirPods Pro 3 vs. AirPods Pro 2: sound quality

In our review of AirPods Pro 2, we described the sound as “beefier and punchier” than before, with noise cancellation that was “actually too good.” Spatial audio with head tracking was a bit of a gimmick, but overall, the sound was balanced, crisp and surprisingly dynamic.

While we’re yet to get AirPods Pro 3 inside our ears, they promise to take that base and build on it. A redesigned multiport acoustic system gives them better bass depth, a wider soundstage and more clarity across vocals and treble. You’re not just getting louder or boomier audio, you’re getting more texture. Vocals will cut through more naturally, and the spatial separation in tracks should be more refined.

AirPods Pro 3 vs. AirPods Pro 2: which should you buy?

If you’ve already got AirPods Pro 2 and they’re still going strong, there’s no desperate need to bin them just yet. They’re still excellent earbuds with top-tier ANC, great audio, and Apple’s trademark convenience.

But AirPods Pro 3 are clearly the better product in almost every way – and, for once, they’re not more expensive. You’re getting stronger ANC, longer battery life, a more comfortable and secure fit, heart rate tracking, and new Apple Intelligence features like Live Translation. That’s a serious list of upgrades.

If you’re buying fresh, it’s a no-brainer: get the AirPods Pro 3. And if your Pro 2s are starting to show their age? Well, let’s just say there’s never been a better time to upgrade.