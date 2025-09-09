Apple iPhone 17: all the new models compared

The new iPhone 17 line-up was unveiled at Apple’s “Awe Dropping” event on 9 September. There’s a shake-up in the line-up, with the all-new iPhone Air replacing the Plus model. Apple’s annual autumnal ritual of top smartphone upgrades is back, with the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone Air now squaring off. There’s plenty new under the hood – and a surprising amount that’s stayed the same.

While we’re yet to get our hands on the whole range, I’ve been pouring over every little detail about the new smartphones. There’s a lot to like, no matter how much cash you’re prepared to fling at Tim Cook and co. Here’s how the iPhone 17 line-up compares, and which one might deserve a spot in your pocket.

Note: Since the iPhone 16e is part of the iPhone 16 range, I’ve excluded it from this comparison.

iPhone 17

The base-model iPhone is still alive and well, and looks rather familiar – though it’s not quite the stripped-back model it once was. The iPhone 17 gets a proper flagship-level 6.3in Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion (finally!), replacing the 60Hz panel that Apple should have binned off a while ago. It also hits a retina-scorching 3000 nits of peak outdoor brightness, and finally brings Always-On Display to the mainstream.

Design-wise, the chamfered sides are gone, replaced with a more contoured edge. The customisable Action Button makes its appearance on the regular models as well. Ceramic Shield 2 glass promises to take more of a beating with 3x better crack resistance compared to the old screens. It comes in black, lavender, mist blue, sage and white – all fairly colourful shades this year.

Camera-wise, we’re talking two 48MP Fusion sensors on the back – a main snapper and a new ultrawide that’s significantly more useful than the old 12MP version. There’s also a new Centre Stage front camera that keeps you perfectly framed on video calls, and can switch between portrait and landscape mid-selfie. But, it’s stuck at 18MP for now, which is a little disappointing. Spatial video, Dolby Vision, and Action Mode are all included too.

Performance gets a kick from the new A19 chip, which isn’t quite the A19 Pro found in the pricier models, but still a hefty jump from last year’s A18. It runs iOS 26 and supports Apple Intelligence, Live Translation, and Adaptive Power Mode, which tries to guess when you’ll be scraping battery and dial things back accordingly. Apple reckons you’ll see up to 30 hours of video playback, which is eight hours more than the iPhone 16 managed.

The iPhone 17 starts at $799/£799 for 256GB of storage, but can (somewhat strangely) only be specced up to 512GB.

iPhone Air

The all-new iPhone Air is Apple’s latest smartphone. It’s a featherweight slab that’s “impossibly thin” (Apple’s words, not mine) at just 5.6mm. Most will want to case it up, unless you enjoy living on the edge (and potentially replacing glass). But then what’s the point of it being so slim? It’s sporting a 6.5in Super Retina XDR screen with ProMotion and the same 3000-nit brightness, but it’s all housed in the thinnest, lightest chassis Apple’s ever made – thinner than Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge.

Despite the trim down, it’s no slouch. Under the hood is the same A19 Pro chip found in the Pro models, backed by the new N1 and C1X wireless and cellular chips. You’re getting Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and a more efficient 5G modem. Apple’s even managed to stick in a pretty chunky battery, claiming all-day life (although didn’t give us a number), and an Adaptive Power Mode that does some behind-the-scenes tinkering to stretch things out. There’s even a special MagSafe battery pack for it to keep you juiced up

On the back, there’s a 48MP Fusion main sensor with an optical-quality 2x telephoto and improved low-light chops thanks to an update to Apple’s Photonic Engine. It won’t match the Pro Max on zoom (nowhere near, actually), but it’s no slouch for most users. The 18MP Centre Stage front camera is identical across the line-up and works just as well for your next face-melting selfie or awkward family FaceTime.

It’s available in space black, cloud white, light gold and sky blue, starting at $999/£999 for 256GB. You can get this one all the way up to 1TB of storage.

iPhone 17 Pro

The iPhone 17 Pro brings a 6.3in screen to the party, but keeps the same OLED, ProMotion and Always-On Display combo as before. The titanium frame has been ditched for a new aerospace-grade aluminium unibody that doubles as a heatsink. There’s a glass panel that shunts the Apple logo down to keep MagSafe charging. Inside is the new A19 Pro chip, which is built for sustained high performance – especially handy now that Apple keeps claiming AAA games are supposedly a “thing” on mobile.

Apple’s vapour chamber cooling is a pretty big upgrade, so you can game, edit, and run AI tasks without feeling like you’re holding a hot potato. The battery has grown slightly, and Apple claims it’ll last longer than the iPhone 16 Pro.

The rear camera system has had a decent upgrade. It’s now three 48MP sensors – Main, Ultrawide, and Telephoto – but the new tetraprism design delivers 8x optical zoom, a first for iPhone. That means sharper long-range shots and some genuinely useful reach. Video gets ProRes RAW and Log 2 support, which should make the cinematographers in your life weep with joy. Spatial capture and Centre Stage round out the camera bag.

The iPhone 17 Pro starts at $1099/£1099, with 256GB of storage as standard. You can get the regular-sized Pro model up to 1TB of storage.

iPhone 17 Pro Max

Apple’s newest top dog keeps the 6.9in screen introduced last year, with slimmer bezels and that same Super Retina XDR goodness. It’s just as sharp and just as bright as its smaller sibling, but has one key advantage: a much bigger battery. Apple claims this is the best battery life ever in an iPhone – up to 36 hours of video playback.

The camera hardware is identical to the iPhone 17 Pro – the same three 48MP lenses, same 8x telephoto, and same pro video features. This year, there’s no exclusive camera hardware for the Pro Max, so if you don’t need the extra screen or battery, the regular Pro does the job just fine.

It’s also the first iPhone to be offered with a ludicrous 2TB of storage, in case you plan on shooting your next indie film entirely on a phone. It starts at $1199/£1199 for 256GB.

Which iPhone 17 is right for you?

This year’s line-up is surprisingly well-balanced. The iPhone 17 is a solid default pick – you’re getting the same front and rear camera hardware as the Air, plus Apple Intelligence, ProMotion, and a big battery bump from the 16. For most people, it’ll be plenty.

The iPhone Air is the wild card. It’s genuinely impressive how much Apple has packed into such a thin body. If you prioritise portability, style, and pro-level speed without lugging around a massive phone, this could be the sweet spot. It’s lighter than the regular 17, faster thanks to the A19 Pro, and has a surprisingly capable camera. But I’m worried about ruining how thin it is with a case or MagSafe battery to keep it usable.

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are for the heavy hitters. They bring every camera trick Apple has to the table, the best performance for gaming or creative work, and the longest battery life. The Pro Max is worth it if you watch loads of content or need all-day juice, while the smaller Pro gives you the same features in a more manageable size. And, of course, if you want as much storage as possible, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is the obvious choice.

Just don’t expect any of them to come cheap. But if you’re already dropping a grand, what’s another hundred quid?