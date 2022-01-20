New Stuff mag out now: OnePlus 10 Pro, 100 hot apps, epic fitness in-ears

The February 2022 issue of Stuff magazine is out now – and there’s plenty to get excited about.

In our famed Hot Stuff section we take a look at the brand new OnePlus 10 Pro that lays down the gauntlet for all of 2022’s upcoming smartphones. Plus there’s a bunch of other devices that launched in early January at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, including Sony’s incoming QD-OLED tellies, said to deliver even more consistent colour and better brightness than current OLEDs – which should be something to behold.

Our main feature looks at the 100 hot apps you need this year. Our list covers every mobile device: iOS or

Android, watchOS or Wear OS. There are apps across every subject area – those that help you improve yourself, those that enable you to get more done and those that just mean you can have more fun.

Elsewhere we’ve continued our recent look at fitness tech and taken a gander at the very latest true wireless running and fitness earphones, including the latest Beats Fit Pro.

Plus, with the Xbox celebrating two decades since launch, we’ve explored the best games that Microsoft’s consoles have had to offer – from the original Xbox through to our recent Readers’ Gadget of the Year,

the Xbox Series X. There are some you’ll have forgotten about, plus no doubt some games you love that haven’t made the cut – but such is the fun of lists like these.







