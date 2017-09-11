Never mind the iPhone X – what about the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus?

Apple's iPhone 8 will almost certainly be unveiled tomorrow – except now, the rumour mill swears it'll actually be called the iPhone X.

In any case, Apple is expected to have completely overhauled its new flagship handset, giving it a massive upgrade after three nearly-identical handsets. But it's also expected to cost a lot more money than your usual iPhone - possibly as much as £1000.

But don't despair, because the company will reportedly also unveil two new versions of last year's phone, called the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus, or maybe the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Confused yet?

But while we've seen plenty of rumours and leaks about what the X will be like, there's not so much known about the 8 and 8 Plus. Here's what we've managed to dig up about it.