Microsoft Surface and Copilot AI event: what to expect and how to watch

No stranger to new computer tech, Microsoft has been a household name for decades. The Surface range of laptops are some of the most popular Windows machines kicking around. More recently, the tech giant has begun exploring AI with the likes of Copilot and backing OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

And it’s time for us to see the latest that Microsoft has been working on, with a new launch event scheduled for later this week. It’s taking place on Thursday, and should deliver new Surface machines and big AI news. Here’s what we’re expecting and how you can watch along.

What to expect from Microsoft’s latest Surface event

The word on the street is that we’re in for a treat with a potential parade of new Surface devices. Top of the rumours list is an OLED Surface Pro 10 and a Surface Laptop 6, which are set to headline the show. The Verge previously reported whispers of only minor spec upgrades from their predecessors, but Windows Central report that bigger things are coming. It’s unclear whether a grander redesign is waiting in the wings for a spring reveal that wows.

We do know that the Surface Pro 10 and Laptop 6 are set to pack Intel Core Ultra and Snapdragon X Elite tech. These chips are kitted out with next-gen neural processing units for fancy AI shenanigans. And expect to see Microsoft’s recent addition of the Copilot keyboard button. It gives you fast access to Microsoft’s digital AI assistant. The Intel-powered offerings could be hitting the shelves as soon as April, with the Snapdragon ensemble might be put off until June.

The rumour mill doesn’t stop there. Microsoft seems poised to unveil a trove of AI features. A souped-up Windows Studio Effects is reported to bring real-time captioning and translating, game upscaling, and frame-rate smoothing. Then there’s AI Explorer, a rumoured feature that’s touted as a natural language-searchable timeline of everything you’ve ever done on your device. Creepy? Maybe. Useful? Absolutely.

How to watch along

On Thursday, 21 March, Microsoft is set to dazzle us with its latest announcements on the Surface range and Copilot. You can catch all the action straight from the horse’s mouth via an official stream. It doesn’t look like the event is streaming on YouTube this time around, so you’ll have to opt for Microsoft’s stream. Things will be kicking off at 12PM EST/4PM GMT, so be sure to tune in. Of course, we’ll be bringing you the latest as well.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home