Mario Kart Tour and 10 other Nintendo games we (mostly) want on our phones

With a mobile Mario Kart, we want the good stuff: loads of tracks, great touchscreen controls, gamepad support, online multiplayer (but no forced online access), and a pricing system that doesn’t make you want to punch your own face off (yep, we're looking at you, Dr. Mario World).

One of our intial fears was that we’ll get a one-thumb on-rails freemium Mario Kart, and although a new trailer confirms the game will feature one-touch controls (which makes gamepad support seem unlikely), players will still need to master drifting, turning, and item-slinging in order to become the champ. It also looks like there'll be an abundance of tracks, with classics like Rainbow Road making the leap over to mobile along with new courses inspired by real-world locations, and ranked online multiplayer to boot.

In terms of pricing, Mario Kart Tour will be free-to-play, so it looks like Nintendo is still feeling burned from Super Mario Run, which had a premium price tag and performed below expectations. That said, it's still unclear how in-app purchases and in-game currency will actually work. Screenshots suggest they'll give players a way to unlock new karts, characters, and items - which is pretty much what you'd expect - so hopefully they'll be a purely cosmetic additon, rather than one that impacts gameplay.

Whatever happens, we'll try and remain cautiously optomistic until we can actually take Mario Kart Tour for a spin. In the meantime, here are five Nintendo games you can already play on your iPhone, iPad or Android device – and five more we’d love to see.