From the Mac App Store and beyond: the 20 best apps for your MacBook Pro, iMac or MacBook Air

The apps in our round-up are mostly available on the Mac App Store, although some can be bought directly from their creators; some can only be bought that way.

For beginners, initially going MAS-only is probably a good idea. Mac App Store apps are straightforward to install, tied to your Apple ID, don’t require registration keys, and can be redownloaded at any time.

But going further afield has its own benefits. Direct sales means more money for the creators, but also access to products Apple won’t sell on its store, due to them requiring deeper macOS integration. However, when buying direct, please ensure sites you download from are reputable (like those linked to below).