LG G6 vs Huawei P10: Which is best?

Now might not have been the best time to launch a pretty standard-looking Android flagship phone.

In recent weeks, both the Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6 have been revealed to the world, showcasing impressive new approaches for top-tier smartphones. Both have taller-than-usual screens and scrap much of the familiar bezel, all while packing in top-of-the-line tech.

Meanwhile, Huawei just released its P10, and while there's a lot to like about the Nougat-packing phone, it also feels very familiar. But is there enough behind the glass to keep it under consideration by anyone seeking a new fully loaded smartphone?

With our full LG G6 review now locked in, let's see how it compares against the Huawei P10.