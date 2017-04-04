LG G6 vs Apple iPhone 7

When it comes to hardware perks, the LG G6 scores a big win over the iPhone 7 with storage options. The G6 launches with 32GB of internal storage, but then you can pop in a microSD card with up to 2TB (once that size is available) of extra space to load it up.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 7 is predictably limited to whatever amount of storage you pay for from the outset, whether it's 32GB, 128GB or 256GB. Each higher level adds another £80 (or US$100) to the price tag. But that's always been the case with iOS devices. And the LG G6 is £50 more out of the box than the iPhone 7, anyway.

And there's another big hardware perk for the LG G6: an actual headphone port. Yeah, we said it. Honestly, the iPhone's obvious omission hasn't been that big of a deal, but we're still happy to see LG stick with the classic 3.5mm port.

When it comes to battery life, the LG G6 packs a hearty 3,300mAh pack with fast charging available, while the iPhone 7 has just a 1,960mAh cell. Granted, the iPhone 7 surely uses much less battery power for its lower-resolution display, but there's still a significant difference here.

With steady, but not heavy daily usage, the iPhone 7 can typically last 'til evening - although if you start busting out the games or stream a lot of video, you'll likely need an early top-off. And admittedly, the LG G6 didn't go quite as long as we'd hoped, considering that large battery pack, although we'd call it a slightly stronger all-day performer. You probably won't get a day and a half, however.

We don't need to dig into the great iOS vs Android debate again, and both mobile operating systems have their advantages and perks – but ultimately, both are super useful, loaded with features, and similar in a lot of ways. If it's a big deal to you, then you've probably already made your decision in this particular battle.

But when it comes to apps and games, it's tough to argue with Apple's advantage. The App Store not only gets more high-profile app and game releases, but it also often gets those bigger releases before Android. The Play Store certainly isn't barren, and almost anything worth a damn on iOS will eventually hit Android – but not everything, and it can be a long wait.

We'd give LG the hardware win here, but there's something to be said for the iOS app and game ecosystem. Maybe this category is too wide-ranging, but ultimately, we see benefits on both ends. It's a draw.

Winner: Draw