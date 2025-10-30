This mouse looks like Apple’s but offers plenty of extra features

When it comes to a desktop set-up, your mouse is one of the most important items. You constantly interact with it, after all. I actually use a trackpad right now, but this new mouse from Melt Interface has me considering a swap.

At first glance the Melt Mouse looks like something straight out of Apple’s design studio, complete with a minimalist aesthetic and premium materials. Yet beneath that familiar silhouette sits a multi-mode input device that goes far beyond the Magic Mouse.

Rather than being just another take on the standard mouse, this device tries to rethink what desk-bound interaction can look like. Every tap and press is supported by a proprietary vibration-driven feedback system instead of mechanical switches. Think of Apple’s Haptic Engine in an iPhone, but for a mouse. The idea is to replicate physical click feel without the moving parts, which should, in theory, offer more precision and durability.

The core appeal lies in its three-in-one approach. You get a traditional mouse mode for pointer precision, a trackpad mode for gesture control, and a digital numpad that doubles as a macro pad for shortcuts and productivity workflows. That combination could appeal to creatives swapping tools in Adobe, or anyone who wants faster access to custom commands.

Crucially, it doesn’t sacrifice form factor or weight to achieve all this. The design is carved from a single block of aluminium with a curved glass top shaped to support your palm. A detachable magnetic base aims to optimise glide and stop accuracy. It feels like a straight shot at Apple’s premium option, only with more functional ambition. One of my favourite features is the USB-C charging port. While it’s still on the bottom, you can use the mouse while it’s plugged in. Apple, take notes.

If the execution matches the promise, this could be one of the most interesting peripherals in a while. As someone who spends all day writing, editing, and navigating tools, I am genuinely curious whether something like this could make me rethink desktop ergonomics. It clearly borrows Apple’s surface-level polish, but the feature set feels more enthusiast-driven.

The Melt Mouse is available for pre-order on Kickstarter at an early bird price of $230, which is $50 off its $280 retail price.