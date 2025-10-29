Apple plans MacBook and iPad display revamp for OLED without the Pro price?

Apple is planing to bring OLED display technology to more iPad tablets and MacBook models beyond the most expensive Pro lines.

According to the Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, Apple is already testing the possibility of a MacBook Air, iPad Air and iPad mini with an OLED display. That would mean displays that have deeper contrasts than their predecessors.

However, as with most changes in display technology, users might face a wait before they Apple upgrades those models. The first MacBook Air is pencilled in for 2028 according to the report, and that’s at the earliest. Before that, we’re likely to see the MacBook Air updated to the M5 chip within the MacBook Pro.

First up might be the iPad mini, which was last updated with a 7th generation model in 2024. The current generation uses an LED-backlit IPS display. The next version might also see some significant upgrades when it eventually arrives.

Gurman writes: “As part of that push, Apple has explored a new speaker system that uses vibration-related technology. The change allows the company to remove speaker holes where water could enter. That’s a different approach than the iPhone’s water-resistant design, which retains holes but adds gaskets and adhesives to prevent damage.”