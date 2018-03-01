Joining the Q: Netflix and six other treats coming to your Sky Q box in 2018

A Netflix subscription is a good addition to any TV lover’s arsenal, but up until now we’d have to switch between Sky Q and the Netflix app on our smart TV or streaming stick to enjoy both. Not for much longer.

Netflix will soon be bundled into a new entertainment pack on Sky Q, seamlessly offering the service’s 1000 hours of UHD content (and plenty more besides) alongside Sky’s own, soon-to-be bolstered line-up.

The service will have its own place in the Sky Q menu so users will be able to access its content quickly and easily, but it will also be accessible through Sky Q’s text and voice search.

As far as the competition goes, Netflix is currently available on Virgin Media’s TiVo boxes, but requires a separate subscription. It also isn’t as integrated as Sky Q’s offering appears to be, sitting as more of a standalone option, rather than part of the main service.

Sky is yet to announce pricing for the new entertainment package, but here’s hoping it offers a saving on the £9.95 you currently have to pay for a separate 4K Netflix subscription.