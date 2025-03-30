This Chinese EV impressed me more than I was expecting. Here’s why

Stuff Verdict The Changan Deepal S07 leaves a positive impression with looks, decent performance, oodles of space and lots of tech offering the core appeal. Pros Perky to drive when pushed

Introduction

It’s hard to keep up with the sheer number of Chinese EV brands hoping to crack Europe right now. Changan is the latest, but has actually been around for forty years on home soil. The Deepal S07 is leading the enterprising carmaker’s global push, sitting in the same bracket as the undeniably successful Tesla Model Y.

This mid-size SUV isn’t enormous and unwieldy like some rivals, boasts a 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating and – naturally – comes loaded with lots of tech. A rear-mounted motor and 80kWh battery also deliver a respectable 215bhp of performance and nearly 300 miles of range.

It has family buyers firmly in its sights with fresh exterior looks, an impressive amount of space and a price estimated to be in the £40K ballpark. Does that make it one to watch?

The styling

Changan prides itself on having a team comprised of people from around the globe. This model was actually designed in Turin, Italy, and there’s certainly plenty of European charm oozing from the exterior. The Deepal 7 is a lot less generic-looking than some Chinese EVs; I think there’s almost a whiff of Japanese, Lexus-style panache around those tempting exterior curves.

There are lots of imaginative contours and design lines, while out front the largely blanked-off nose area is supplemented by cool-looking daytime running lights that meet the bonnet line. The main headlights underneath are frames by imposing-looking air intakes.

Recessed, colour-coded door handles and sensible door mirrors are a plus, while those 19in alloys look pretty impressive too. Optional 20in rims are available if preferred. Around at the back, there’s a reasonably conventional style setup going on, but it’s all very well executed. The spoiler over the rear window and neat taillight array that runs from side to side look great, with some nice attention to detail evident in the plastic mouldings. It’s all quite premium.

Meanwhile, the interior is a very pleasant place to be. Seats in the front feel very accommodating and super comfy. Again, the European influence is clear to seat, with a diamond-style stitching pattern that could be straight out of something from the DS portfolio. Electric seat adjustment adds to the convenience factor, while in the back there’s an abundance of space with oodles of legroom making this car very passenger friendly. The boot is sizeable too.

The drive

The Changan Deepal S07 showed itself to be a great all-rounder on my varied terrain test route, with performance that is more than adequate for the task in hand. Out on the highway, the SUV copes admirably and provides more than enough capability for taking on top-end motorway speeds in comfort. There wasn’t much in the way of wind or tyre noise, which are the first things you notice when you’re not behind the wheel of an ICE motor.

The controls were a cinch to master, with a column-mounted selector used to pick drive options. The 360-degree cameras make getting through tight towns and villages easy, offering lots of views when parking up. I quite liked the feel of the steering, which was light enough to make it manoeuvrable but focused enough to leave me wanting to push the car around a bit on rural backroads. Despite its size, the SUV does feel very manageable, and I was taken by the usefulness of the (optional) retractable tow bar that offers pulling potential of up to 1,500kg. Another family-friendly point to consider, I think.

During my time behind the wheel – and bearing in mind it was being pushed at full tilt on the motorway for a while – the battery seemed to fare well. The 92kWh maximum charging speed isn’t the zippiest, but it’s workable enough for most scenarios. That top-end range figure of 295 miles is more than useful as well.

The technology

Most modern cars are dominated by big infotainment screens and the Changan Deepal S07 is no exception. There’s a subtle difference in this car though, because the screen dynamically moves to an angle facing the driver. Get into the passenger seat with nobody behind the wheel and the screen moves that way instead. Neat. Elsewhere, the air of minimalism created by lots of screen-based controls makes the steering wheel zone feel quite spartan, but in a good way.

The steering wheel itself has fingertip controls that allow access to lots of core controls. Aside from that, however, there are literally no physical buttons for climate controls. That means settings have to be tweaked via the central screen, but the more frequently needed options do sit permanently along the foot of the display, so it’s relatively user-friendly.

Unsurprisingly, for a Chinese model, the Changan Deepal S07 comes with a dazzling array of infotainment and control options, all of which is standard issue. Better still, I found that it all worked very well too, with voice controls doing as they were told and the sat-nav proving to be equally as impressive. There’s all the connectivity and charging needed for a family in-car, leaving all passengers wanting for nothing on a journey. I especially liked the premium-level climate controls for back seat occupants, which adds a further premium feel to proceedings.

A downside? The 15.6in screen is home to the bulk of the controls including oft used things like the door mirrors and even heater vents. Oh well. This isn’t my preferred way of making adjustments to basic controls, but it all works well enough in a slightly distracting kinda way. As always, the main thing is to spend a little time familiarising yourself with where everything hides. Elsewhere, I found the real fun was to be had from the silly stuff, like the different screen modes including a camping one where the kids can spend time chucking logs onto a virtual fire. On a more practical note, the 360-degree dashcam is a fab inclusion to the tech arsenal.

Changan Deepal S07 verdict

I’d expected to be a little underwhelmed by the Changan Deepal S07. Instead, though, I came away with a strong desire to drive it again. Sure, it’s not the fastest all-electric SUV out there, but I’m fine with that. It might strike a chord with the likes of potential Tesla Model Y buyers who are abandoning the US brand and looking for a good value alternative that isn’t the excellent Kia EV6.

The Deepal S07 delivers solid, dependable performance, which is complimented by great looks and a premium interior that is as comfy as they come. There’s the reassurance of a longtime warranty for anyone nervous about trying an unknown brand. And, with extremely keen pricing, the Changan Deepal S07 is going to be hugely tempting at a time when buyers wallets are being stretched to the max.

Changan Deepal S07 technical specifications

Powertrain Permanent magnet synchronous motor Battery 80kWh Power 295bhp Torque 236lb-ft 0-62mph 7.9sec Top speed 112mph Range 295 miles Maximum charge rate 92kWh Cargo volume 445 litres