iPhone vs the world: 2007-2017

Three things are certain in life: death, taxes and a new iPhone arriving every year.

Ever since Steve Jobs revealed Apple’s first foray into the phone world back in 2007, the hunt has been on for a competitor to rise through the ranks and challenge it for the coveted “phone of the year” crown.

Now that we’re less than a month away from the launch of the tenth anniversary iPhone, we’ve chronicled the biggest rivals from each year - and picked a winner for each. ​