iPhone 16 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: the age-old battle continues

With Apple unveiling the iPhone 16 last night, the long-standing rivalry for smartphone supremacy intensifies as it faces off against the Samsung Galaxy S24, which hit the market earlier this year.

Both brands continue to push the boundaries with advanced features, superior design, and smarter AI integration. So, which base-level smartphone stands out? Let’s break down how the iPhone 16 stacks up against the Samsung Galaxy S24 across various categories.

Design & Display: refined and durable

Apple’s iPhone 16 retains its classic 6.1-inch design but introduces new colour options, including Ultramarine, Teal, and Pink. It also features improved glass durability, boasting 50-percent more strength than the original Ceramic Shield. The display reaches a peak brightness of 2000 nits, making it highly visible in any lighting conditions, though it’s worth noting the ultra-slim bezels and 120Hz ProMotion are still reserved for the Pro models.

The iPhone 16 adopts the customisable Action Button from last year’s iPhone 15 Pro models, allowing users to assign it different functions like launching the camera or switching the ringer.

The Galaxy S24 features a 6.2-inch AMOLED display that reaches an impressive 2600 nits for even better outdoor visibility. Samsung’s Gorilla Glass Armor offers protection against scratches, and the titanium frame adds durability while reducing the phone’s weight. The Galaxy S24 features slimmer bezels and offers a more immersive display experience compared to its predecessor.

While both phones look great, if premium design and outdoor screen clarity are priorities, the Galaxy S24 edges ahead. However, if build quality and smaller size are more important, the iPhone 16 should be your pick.

Performance & features: Apple A18 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

The iPhone 16 is powered by Apple’s A18 chipset, a second-generation 3nm processor that promises a 30-percent boost in performance over the A17. With a 16-core Neural Engine, it promises to excel in AI tasks, driving new features like Apple Intelligence. This improved efficiency also translates to longer battery life and enhanced performance.

The 128GB base storage might feel limited to users who frequently capture high-res content.

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip customised for Galaxy. It’s designed for intensive AI workloads and enhanced gaming experiences with improved ray tracing and thermal management. Samsung has also optimized its chipset for better AI integration, particularly with its ProVisual Engine, which powers the camera and search features.

The Galaxy S24 also comes with 128GB of base storage, which is limiting. Samsung’s array of AI-powered tools, from live translations to gesture-based search, are helpful in daily use.

While both devices offer high performance, Apple’s A18 may offer a slight edge in raw speed, but we’d have to do more testing to make a definitive conclusion on this.

Cameras: Visual Intelligence vs ProVisual Engine

The iPhone 16 comes equipped with a 48MP main camera and introduces the new Camera Control Button for quick camera access. Its Visual Intelligence feature offers real-time object analysis, similar to Google Lens, and enhances interaction with images.

The new 12MP ultrawide camera gains autofocus and 2.6x more light capture, perfect for low-light and macro photography. The iPhone 16 also supports shooting in 4K 60fps with Dolby Vision HDR, and new AI-powered noise reduction improves video quality.

Samsung’s Galaxy S24, on the other hand, integrates its ProVisual Engine, a suite of AI-powered tools for advanced photo editing. It features a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP 3x optical zoom lens with excellent zoom capabilities, while Nightography ensures bright, clear images in low light. Samsung’s Generative Edit allows for detailed post-capture adjustments, including background edits and AI-enhanced photo composition.

Both phones feature 12MP selfie cameras. The iPhone 16 has an f/1.9 aperture, 23mm field of view and PDAF, while the S24 has f/2.2 aperture, 26mm field of view and dual pixel PDAF.

Both phones offer robust camera features, and both camera systems have their fans with image quality being largely down to personal taste. However, the Samsung Galaxy S24 has a slight edge here, with its triple camera system being more versatile than Apple’s dual cameras.

Battery, Charging & Features: Longer Life or Faster Charging?

Apple has focused on improving battery life in the iPhone 16, though specific figures remain undisclosed. It supports 25W MagSafe wireless charging and introduces the Qi2 standard for faster, more efficient wireless charging.

The Galaxy S24 comes with a 4000mAh battery, delivering over 24 hours of usage and supporting 25W fast charging, allowing it to reach 50-percent in just 30 minutes. It lacks the Qi2 wireless standard, resulting in slower wireless charging compared to the iPhone.

In terms of battery and charging, this one’s a dead heat.

Initial Verdict: Apple iPhone 16 or Samsung Galaxy S24?

The iPhone 16 and Galaxy S24 both showcase the latest smartphone tech Apple and Samsung have to offer. The iPhone 16 stands out with its enhanced durability, faster A18 processor, and new interactive camera features, while the Galaxy S24 offers better outdoor visibility, smart AI-driven tools, and great battery life.

If you prioritize design, speed, and interactive photography, the iPhone 16 may be your best choice. However, if you prefer AI-powered features and post-shot creative tools the Samsung Galaxy S24 could be the phone for you.

Ultimately, though, both devices are top contenders and your decision ultimately comes down to which features resonate more with your daily needs, or which ecosystem you’re currently invested in.

