iPhone 15 price and pre-order info – where to buy
The iPhone 15 series will be on sale soon. But when? All the iPhone 15 price and pre-order answers are here for you.
The iPhone 15 series will be on sale soon. But when? All the iPhone 15 price and pre-order answers are here for you.
As with the last few years there are four phones available – the 6.1in iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro as well as the 6.7in iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are available in black, blue, green, yellow, and pink The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are available in black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium. They don’t look hugely different in the press shots aside from the blue, so we’ll have to wait and see what they look like in the flesh.
iPhone 15 release and pre-order dates
Pre-orders begin Friday, September 15 with full availability beginning Friday, September 22. As usual, the latter date is when it’ll be available in physical stores as well as online.
Most networks and selected retailers (including Apple itself) are doing trade-in deals if you have an older iPhone to swap out.
iPhone 15 SIM-free price
You can purchase the iPhone 15 from $799/£799, and the 15 Plus from $899/£899. The USD pricing is the same as for the iPhone 14, but these prices reverse the unpopular price hike for the UK that we saw this time last year.
The iPhone 15 Pro is from the same $999/£999 as last year, and the 15 Pro Max from $1099/£1199.
|Model
|128GB Price
|256GB Price
|512GB Price
|1TB Price
|iPhone 15
|$799/£799
|$899/£899
|$1,099/£1,099
|N/A
|iPhone 15 Plus
|$899/£899
|$999/£999
|$1,199/£1,199
|N/A
|iPhone 15 Pro
|$999/£999
|$1,099/£1,099
|$1,299/£1,299
|$1,499/£1,499
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|N/A
|$1,199/£1,199
|$1,399/£1,399
|$1,599/£1,599
iPhone 15 carrier pre-orders
US – register to pre-order from AT&T | T-Mobile | Verizon
UK – register to pre-order from EE | O2 | Sky | Three | Vodafone
You can also register to pre-order the iPhone 15 at Mobiles.co.uk
Highlighted carrier deals
EE UK
EE is the first network anywhere in the world to offer access to the Apple One Individual Plan as part of their package. It’s a new part of the Full Works Plan for iPhone which EE has offered for a few years. That plan also comes with unlimited data and the ability to upgrade when you want.
Sky Mobile UK
The iPhone 15 starting from £26 per month with double data across all plans. The iPhone 15 Pro starts at £33 per month, the iPhone 15 Pro Max for £39 and iPhone 15 Plus for £30. Data prices then start at £8 for 8GB (instead of 4GB) and rise to 150GB (instead of 75GB) for £26.
Three UK
We don’t have any details of Three’s offering as yet aside from the fact the network has confirmed to us it will be offering the iPhone 15 series and Apple Watch Series 9.
Vodafone UK
Vodafone is offering the new iPhones on Vodafone EVO, its flexible offering with contracts from 3-36 months. You can also get a guaranteed amount when the network buys it back next year. Vodafone says its customers could get up to £871 when they traded up to the iPhone 14 series last year.