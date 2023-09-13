iPhone 15 price and pre-order info – where to buy

The iPhone 15 series will be on sale soon. But when? All the iPhone 15 price and pre-order answers are here for you.

As with the last few years there are four phones available – the 6.1in iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro as well as the 6.7in iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are available in black, blue, green, yellow, and pink The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are available in black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium. They don’t look hugely different in the press shots aside from the blue, so we’ll have to wait and see what they look like in the flesh.

Pre-orders begin Friday, September 15 with full availability beginning Friday, September 22. As usual, the latter date is when it’ll be available in physical stores as well as online.

Most networks and selected retailers (including Apple itself) are doing trade-in deals if you have an older iPhone to swap out.

iPhone 15 SIM-free price

You can purchase the iPhone 15 from $799/£799, and the 15 Plus from $899/£899. The USD pricing is the same as for the iPhone 14, but these prices reverse the unpopular price hike for the UK that we saw this time last year.

The iPhone 15 Pro is from the same $999/£999 as last year, and the 15 Pro Max from $1099/£1199.

Model 128GB Price 256GB Price 512GB Price 1TB Price iPhone 15 $799/£799 $899/£899 $1,099/£1,099 N/A iPhone 15 Plus $899/£899 $999/£999 $1,199/£1,199 N/A iPhone 15 Pro $999/£999 $1,099/£1,099 $1,299/£1,299 $1,499/£1,499 iPhone 15 Pro Max N/A $1,199/£1,199 $1,399/£1,399 $1,599/£1,599

iPhone 15 carrier pre-orders

US – register to pre-order from AT&T | T-Mobile | Verizon

UK – register to pre-order from EE | O2 | Sky | Three | Vodafone

You can also register to pre-order the iPhone 15 at Mobiles.co.uk

Highlighted carrier deals

EE UK

EE is the first network anywhere in the world to offer access to the Apple One Individual Plan as part of their package. It’s a new part of the Full Works Plan for iPhone which EE has offered for a few years. That plan also comes with unlimited data and the ability to upgrade when you want.

Sky Mobile UK

The iPhone 15 starting from £26 per month with double data across all plans. The iPhone 15 Pro starts at £33 per month, the iPhone 15 Pro Max for £39 and iPhone 15 Plus for £30. Data prices then start at £8 for 8GB (instead of 4GB) and rise to 150GB (instead of 75GB) for £26.

Three UK

We don’t have any details of Three’s offering as yet aside from the fact the network has confirmed to us it will be offering the iPhone 15 series and Apple Watch Series 9.

Vodafone UK

Vodafone is offering the new iPhones on Vodafone EVO, its flexible offering with contracts from 3-36 months. You can also get a guaranteed amount when the network buys it back next year. Vodafone says its customers could get up to £871 when they traded up to the iPhone 14 series last year.

Dan Grabham Editor-in-Chief About Dan is Editor-in-chief of Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. Our Editor-in-Chief is a regular at tech shows such as CES in Las Vegas, IFA in Berlin and Mobile World Congress in Barcelona as well as at other launches and events. He has been a CES Innovation Awards judge. Dan is completely platform agnostic and very at home using and writing about Windows, macOS, Android and iOS/iPadOS plus lots and lots of gadgets including audio and smart home gear, laptops and smartphones. He's also been interviewed and quoted in a wide variety of places including The Sun, BBC World Service, BBC News Online, BBC Radio 5Live, BBC Radio 4, Sky News Radio and BBC Local Radio. Areas of expertise Computing, mobile, audio, smart home