Ikea Trådfri smart lighting vs Philips Hue: Which is right for you?

Both the Philips Hue and Ikea Smart Lighting systems have a wireless bridge, which connects to your router and the app on your iOS or Android smartphone.

The Hue system has a lot of compatible friends in the connected home ecosystem: you can voice control your lights via an Amazon Echo or Google Home, for example, and they also plug into Apple's HomeKit platform. Pair Hue with some fellow HomeKit friends like Lutron's connected blinds and a Netatmo thermostat, and you could create an evening scene that closes the blinds, turns on the lights and raises the temperature in the lounge - all with one button press.

If that's not enough, IFTTT applets can be used to enable an amazing amount of extra features and interactivity, such as matching the coloured lights to your latest Instagram post, or setting off a light show when your favorite team begins a match.

As of now, Ikea's smart bulbs don't do any of that bonus stuff. You have a smartphone app for local control, but there are no interactions with the Amazon Echo or Google Home right now, nor can it plug into HomeKit. Likewise, you can't connect to other companies' devices or services.

Some of that will change before long, however. In May, Ikea announced plans to add support for the Google Assistant, Amazon's Alexa, and Apple's HomeKit "during the summer and early autumn" in the UK, which means we should have a lot more options for voice control within a few months' time.

That'll be a great start, but it seems like Trådfri will still have a ways to go before it's as connected and flexible as Hue. We'll see how long it takes Ikea to catch up, assuming they want to add that kind of optional complexity at all.

Winner: Philips Hue