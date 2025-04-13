I like small EVs but the beefy Hyundai Ioniq 9 made me think again

I’ve rattled on plenty of times before about how much I love small EVs, like the Renault 5, the Alpine A290 and the Fiat Grande Panda. Now though, I’m beginning to see the genuine appeal of a big all-electric SUV like this, the new Hyundai Ioniq 9. I think much of this is because the Korean’s seem to be so sorted when it comes to building electric cars. Full stop.

There’s the engineering and, of course, all of the tech toys that come as part and parcel of a Hyundai purchase. I’ve also been a big fan of Hyundai’s styling, with the Ioniq 5 being a real hit with me and, to a slightly lesser extent, the Ioniq 6 too. And, let’s not forget the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, which is a real hoot on the performance front even though it’s not exactly a small car. It does drive with all the zeal of a pocket-sized hotch hatch, mind.

The Hyundai Ioniq 9, on the other hand, is a large SUV and I firmly expected it to feel like a big, heavy slab-like thing once I got behind the wheel. Surprisingly though, the Hyundai Ioniq 9 is a real revelation when it comes to the driving part of the equation. And, predictably, it too comes with all the comfort and tech treats found in the Korean carmaker’s other models. It’ll likely be expensive though, with upwards of £75K needed to buy the top-end Calligraphy model I’ve driven.

The styling

There’s no getting away from the obvious bulk of the Hyundai Ioniq 9, which is larger than even the Hyundai Santa Fe SUV. What’s more, when I first saw images of it, I wasn’t blown away by the design lines. However, seeing it in the metal changed my mind and choosing this car in the right colour also seems to be central as to how best to show off its curious curves and imaginative design lines.



The front end is a success and keeps a consistent theme with other models in the current Hyundai range. Taking a stroll along the lengthy sidelines offers up one or two curios on the design front, especially when it comes to the areas around the wheel arches and the rearward pillar. While I initially thought I wasn’t keen on the rear end, this has grown on me a lot and following one of the other test cars, and again, seen in the right colour, I think the Hyundai Ioniq is a neat looking thing. Big, yes. But neat, nonetheless.

The interior of the Hyundai Ioniq 9 is a little bit of a mixed bag, and some of the trim touches might not appeal to everyone. I got on okay with the light creamy interior coverings for the seats and these are very comfortable throughout. Even clambering into the row at the very back proved to be more accommodating than the space initially looked to be. Needless to say, electric adjustment and a massage function feature that came on automatically as if it sensed my behind-the-wheel tension after my initial car park exit is all very impressive. What’s less agreeable is the silvery plastic flourishes on the dashboard, which is a bit take it or leave it for me.

The drive

The Hyundai Ioniq 9 has a solid base on which to start as it uses much the same engineering underneath as that found underpinning the Kia EV9. Having driven that too, I found it similarly straightforward to get to grips with. These are easy cars to drive, despite their bulk. The thing I found with the EV9 was that looking across to the far corner of the bonnet made the super-sized SUV feel a little bit intimidating. Somehow, the similar stature of the Ioniq 9 feels much more manageable.

In fact, once I’d pootled my way out of that very deep underground car park, complete with a spiral ramp that had me sweating bullets, the Hyundai Ioniq 9 felt properly game and ready for some real driving. Hyundai’s offering the Ioniq 9 in different formats depending on your requirements and the size of your wallet. I think the rear-wheel drive, entry-level model should suffice with its chunky 106kWh battery pack, but the same thing also sits in the base of the of the Long Range AWD model, which delivers more power but less range as a result.

Hitting the highways, the Hyundai Ioniq is perfect for such surroundings and wafts along effortlessly and provided me with a great all-round view of the road ahead and out the back. American highways will love it. Parking issues with the size are also well-covered with a smattering of camera angles showing your parking progress in wonderfully crisp resolution. Curiously, this bulky SUV doesn’t actually feel as big when you’re driving it, which is further enhanced by its decent levels of agility.

Taking turns and approaching less than ideal ruts in the road has to be approached with a degree of caution, however, as such a big beast can fight back. This is especially so if it’s shod with 21in alloys, over lesser 19 or 20in variants on cheaper models. Overall, though, the Hyundai Ioniq 9 is really rather graceful and agreeably quiet too.

The technology

One of the main highlights of any Hyundai experience is always the tech treats on offer, and I wasn’t disappointed with the Ioniq 9. It’s got a look and feel of other models in the range, with a 12.3in widescreen dominating the dashboard. This packs in great graphics and all the features and functions that make the Ioniq 5 and 6 such a treat. Most options are user-friendly and work to good effect as well, with obligatory bongs and beeps easily silenced if they tend to grate as you drive.

It’s easy to enjoy the likes of Apple Carplay and Android Auto with the Hyundai setup proving quick and easy to pick up. My test car also had screens on the back of the front seats, both of which looked really good and had a raft of entertainment apps packed inside. This car is smart too, so, for example, if the third row needs to be accessed, everything folds down without the headrest crushing the screen on the way down. It’s clever stuff and everything you’d expect from this manufacturer. They’re probably expensive extras for UK models though.

Hyundai Ioniq 9 verdict

The Hyundai Ioniq 9 is a very pleasant surprise and, along with all of its space appeal, offers up a driving experience that is wonderfully agile. You’d only really need to buy it if you’ve got a sizable family to ferry around and the asking price means it’s not the cheapest option when it comes to six or seven seaters. See the Peugeot e-5008 if you’re a cheapskate.

Nevertheless, the Hyundai Ioniq 9 comes fully loaded with lots of top tech, boasts an impressive range and also benefits from super-fast charging capability.

Stuff Says… Score: 4/5 This wonderful all-electric highway hauler makes sense for big families and will deliver everyone in great shape thanks to a raft of great features and functions inside. Pros Big and beefy battery delivers long range Excellent interior and high levels of comfort More agile than expected given its size Cons

Hyundai Ioniq 9 technical specifications

Powertrain Permanent magnet synchronous motor Battery 106kW Power 308bhp Torque 446lb ft 0-60mph 6.7sec Top speed 124mph Range 372miles Charge rate 250kWh Cargo volume 620 litres