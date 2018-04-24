Huawei P20 vs Apple iPhone 8: Which is best?

Huawei won't win any points for originality with the look of the P20, but then again, that's never been its thing. The P20 is almost a dead ringer for the iPhone X, from the (slightly smaller) screen notch on the front to the glass backing and positioning of the dual-camera module.

We've seen this phone before. That said, the gradient Pink Gold version is a real dazzler from the back, upping the iPhone X itself in that regard... and the iPhone 8 too.

On the other hand, we've seen some version of the iPhone 8 for four years now. The minimal iPhone aesthetic is still fine, but we were bored of it before the iPhone X released – and now we're extra, totally-done-with-it bored.

The glass backing is a nice improvement over the previous editions, but we expect flagship phones to be a bit more daring in their design moves.

Verdict: Huawei P20