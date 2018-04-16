Huawei P20 Pro vs Apple iPhone X: Which is best?

Where do you think Huawei got its inspiration for the P20 Pro? Yeah, we'd say it's pretty obvious too.

Huawei hasn't always had the most original smartphone designs, but this one's hard to argue against. The P20 Pro is a dead ringer for the iPhone X, from the notched, screen-centric design to the glass backing and positioning of the camera module.

There are differences, of course. The P20 Pro's "full-screen" look is slightly diminished by the "chin" bezel at the bottom of the screen, along with the fingerprint sensor; the iPhone X has neither, giving the screen a more immersive look while Face ID handles the security.

Elsewhere, the stainless steel frame gives the iPhone X an extra bit of premium gloss, while the P20 Pro's Twilight gradient colour option is truly dazzling - that's one area in which Huawei has an advantage. Apple's approach is much more understated, but Huawei's pearlescent look is divine.

Apple did this approach first, however - and given the lack of chin, we'd say they did it with a little more confidence and panache. It's darn close, though, and your desire for the gradient look could sway your own personal decision in the other direction.

Verdict: Apple iPhone X