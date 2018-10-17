Huawei Mate 20 vs Mate 20 Pro: What's the difference?

At a glance, you might not be able to tell which Huawei Mate 20 is the Pro model.

Is it the one with the larger screen and the smaller, seemingly more refined notch? Nope, it's not. The Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro sport some key differences, no doubt, but they also have a lot of similarities – especially when it comes to the speedy processor and triple-camera setup.

Which is best? Well, we don't know that yet. But after going hands-on with both, we know what sets them apart. If you're thinking about adding a new Mate to your life, then here's what you need to know before splashing out several hundred quid.