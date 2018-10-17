Huawei Mate 20 vs Mate 20 Pro: What's the difference?

At a glance, you might not be able to tell which Huawei Mate 20 is the Pro model.
Is it the one with the larger screen and the smaller, seemingly more refined notch? Nope, it's not. The Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro sport some key differences, no doubt, but they also have a lot of similarities – especially when it comes to the speedy processor and triple-camera setup.
Which is best? Well, we don't know that yet. But after going hands-on with both, we know what sets them apart. If you're thinking about adding a new Mate to your life, then here's what you need to know before splashing out several hundred quid.
Design: Not(ch) entirely identical
Slight size difference aside, these phones seem pretty much identical from the back. Both have glossy glass backings with a big, square camera module in the upper middle, and you can get it in an optional etched "hyper optical pattern."
From the front, however, the differences are a lot clearer. The Mate 20 Pro has a big, wide notch like the iPhone XS, while the standard Mate 20 goes for a tiny teardrop notch.
That's because the Mate 20 Pro has those same iPhone XS-like sensors for improved facial scanning and mapping, while the Mate 20 just has a camera. The latter is the same sort of setup that we'll reportedly see on the OnePlus 6T. And while the Mate 20 Pro integrates an in-display fingerprint sensor, the standard Mate 20 sensor is right there on the back below the camera module.
Aside from the different notch, the Mate 20 Pro's screen curves along the sides while the Mate 20 keeps it flat. Meanwhile, the Mate 20 has a headphone port and the Mate 20 Pro doesn't, while the Mate 20 Pro has IP68 waterproofing… and the Mate 20 doesn't.
They're both attractive phones, just different in some key ways.
Screen: Bigger isn't better
Surprisingly, the standard Mate 20 has the larger screen here: it's a huge 6.53in panel, while the Mate 20 Pro "settles" for "just" 6.39in.
But bigger isn't better here. The Mate 20 sticks with an LCD panel at 1080p, and while it looks pretty nice, it doesn't compare to the Quad HD OLED panel of the Mate 20 Pro, which delivers deep blacks and brilliant contrast.
Camera: Specs shakeup
Both Mate 20 phones pack triple-camera setups with a similar approach for both, including an identical square-shaped arrangement alongside the flash. However, the Mate 20 does see a slight dip from the Mate 20 Pro.
Simply put: it packs a lot fewer megapixels. The Mate 20 Pro has a huge 40-megapixel wide-angle camera, alongside an 8MP telephoto lens and a 20MP ultra wide-angle lens. Meanwhile, the standard Mate 20 drops those specs to a 12MP wide-angle main camera, along with an 8MP telephoto lens and 16MP ultra wide-angle lens.
How much of an impact will that make? We don't know just yet. You might get less detail in your shots, or maybe the 3x optical zoom and 5x hybrid zoom won't pack as much of a punch as we've seen with the Huawei P20 Pro – which is similar to the Mate 20 Pro's setup, albeit with the monochrome sensor swapped out.
We're still expecting good things from the Mate 20's camera, however, and brilliant things from the Mate 20 Pro in this regard.
Performance: Kirin-powered
It's about equal across the board here. Both phones pack Huawei's brand new Kirin 980 chip, which uses the same 7nm process as the iPhone XS' A12 Bionic processor and could be comparably speedy. Both also run Huawei's EMUI 9.0, which is based on Android 9 Pie.
The Mate 20 Pro ships with 6GB RAM standard, while the Mate 20 comes in 4GB and 6GB variants. In either case, you ought to have loads of power to play with for games, apps, multitasking, and whatever else you throw at these phones.
Battery and perks: One big Pro perk
The Mate 20 Pro picks up a tiny bit more battery capacity, with a 4,200mAh cell over the 4,000mAh in the standard Mate 20. But that extra bit is probably just to account for the higher-resolution Pro screen. The P20 Pro had 4,000mAh and was seriously impressive, giving a strong day and a half of uptime with average usage.
Both phones pack wireless charging capabilities, but only the Mate 20 Pro has a one-of-a-kind "reverse charging" function, letting you pop another wirelessly-chargeable phone on the back to give it a top-up. Use your Mate to help a mate with a meager charge, we suppose.
And both ship with 128GB internal storage, with the ability to add more via Huawei's new Nano Memory Card format.
Initial verdict: The same... but different
We're pretty excited to spend more time with both of these handsets. The Mate 20 Pro certainly packs in the tech and has more than its share of perks, but does so at the rather hefty price of £899.
Meanwhile, the Mate 20 shaves down some components (along with that notch) to save a fair bit of cash. We don't have a UK price yet, but the €799 (about £700) European price suggests a more affordable flagship offering.
We'll know soon how these handsets truly stack up, and we'll update this piece once we've reviewed both the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro.